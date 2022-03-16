UPDATE: I-81 southbound crash cleared

The crash on Interstate 81 southbound between Exit 52, US 11/Middlesex and one mile south of Exit 49, High Street, has been cleared, PennDOT says.

Reported earlier on Cumberlink:

A crash on Interstate 81 south has closed all southbound lanes Wednesday afternoon and is causing delays in the northbound lanes, according to PennDOT's website.

PennDOT's 511pa.com shows that traffic is backlogged southbound from the Middlesex exit, near where the crash occurred, to the Mechanicsburg exit as of 5:15 p.m.

PennDOT said rubbernecking is also causing some backlogs on the northbound lanes in the Carlisle area, and traffic is stop-and-go to nearly the South Hanover Street exit.

Heavy traffic was also reported in Carlisle as motorists on I-81 sought other routes.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Megan Ammerman told ABC27 that the road was closed due to a fuel leak that happened during the crash. State Police are also telling people to avoid the area.

No further details about the crash were immediately available.

