Update: I-81 north reopens to traffic after crash in Penn Township Wednesday morning

PennDOT reported on its 511pa.com traffic website at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday that the crash on Interstate 81 north between the Shippensburg and Newville exits has been cleared and all lanes have reopened.

No further details have been reported about the multi-vehicle crash.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Interstate 81 north between the Shippensburg and Newville exits remained closed after a multiple vehicle crash shortly after noon.

State Police did not release any further information about the crash, but PennDOT's 511pa.com map shows that the lanes are still closed with traffic being diverted off at the Shippensburg exit.

Shippensburg Borough Police reported on Crimewatch that the borough experienced "very high truck traffic" due to the crashes and closure of the highway. Police said they are working to get them safely through the borough and back onto I-81, and warned residents to use extreme caution when traveling through the borough or to stay home.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

State Police reported at 12:10 p.m. that Interstate 81 north is closed at mile marker 35.5 in Penn Township after a multiple-vehicle crash.

PennDOT is also reporting a number of other crashes on I-81 north, including two near the Newville exit. Cumberland Goodwill EMS, which earlier Wednesday warned drivers to avoid I-81 north between Newville and Carlisle, reported at 12:14 p.m. that it was being dispatched to a crash in the 2100 block of Ritner Highway near Oakville Road and Stoughstown Road in North Newton Township.

With the I-81 closure, traffic is being directed off the highway at the Newville exit, as of 12:15 p.m., and PennDOT shows traffic slowed on both Ritner Highway and Route 174 between Carlisle and Shippensburg.

Vehicles stuck on the highway, including a number of tractor-trailers, are at a standstill at the Penn Township crash site.

PennDOT on Tuesday issued highway restrictions, which went into effect at noon Wednesday, that restricts tractor-trailers from traveling on I-81 during the snow storm.