Update: I-81 north reopens at Middlesex interchange but traffic still slowed in Carlisle area

As of 4:23 p.m., all lanes of Interstate 81 north between the Middlesex exit and the Mechanicsburg exit have reopened, according to PennDOT.

Emergency crews have cleared a multivehicle crash in that area, but some residual traffic delays remain on I-81 north through the Carlisle area.

Posted at 3:52 p.m. on Cumberlink:

A multivehicle crash has closed all lanes of Interstate 81 north between the Middlesex exit and the Mechanicsburg exit, according to PennDOT.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Monday, though no details were immediately available.

PennDOT's 511pa.com website shows traffic backlogged on I-81 north from the Hanover Street exit to the Middlesex exit.

Check back to Cumberlink.com as more information becomes available.