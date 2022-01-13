UPDATE: I-81 fully reopened after Thursday morning crash

As of 11 a.m., all northbound lanes on Interstate 81 have reopened following a crash Thursday morning.

The lanes were closed for about two hours before one lane was reopened to allow for traffic to flow around the crash site.

As of 9:30 a.m., northbound traffic was moving again on Interstate 81, funneled through the left lane of the highway at the crash site in Dickinson Township.

Crews were still on the scene, but are now allowing traffic through.

There is also no longer a detour at the Newville exit, with northbound traffic allowed to continue on the highway. However, a backlog of vehicles is still stopped or at a crawl as far back as Walnut Bottom.

A multiple vehicle crash stopped Interstate 81 traffic Thursday morning, and first responders are detouring northbound travel off the highway at the Newville exit.

PennDOT reported on its website that the crash occurred on I-81 north between Exit 37 at Newville and Exit 44 at Plainfield. All lanes are closed, and a detour is in effect at Newville, as of 7:45 a.m.

There is still traffic that remains on the highway between those two exits, and fire crews are at the scene of the crash, which is near where the highway crosses Burnt House Road.

Cumberland Goodwill EMS reported on Facebook that drivers should expect "significant delays" while the crash is being cleared. Photos that the EMS posted show that a tractor-trailer is off the side of the road near the crash site.

As of 9:15 a.m., traffic was building on Ritner Highway at Allen Road heading toward Carlisle due to detoured northbound traffic from the Newville exit.

