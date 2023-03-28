A brush fire straddling the York and Cumberland county line drew firefighters from throughout the area on Monday.

The blaze, which was near the White Rock Acres neighborhood, was brought under control by midafternoon, Monroe Fire Company reported via tweet.

ABC27 News reported that the fire damaged approximately 10 acres.

According to York County Public Information Officer Ted Czech, the first call came in around 11:30 a.m., ABC27 reported. An initial investigation found a homeowner near the first block of Cold Springs Road was burning a pile of brush that got out of control and spread in the wooded area.

In addition to Monroe, firefighters from Citizens, New Kingstown, Upper Allen and Lower Allen were among those responding. Water was also dropped on the fire from the air.

No evacuations were ordered in the wooded neighborhood on the South Mountain, although smoke drifted through the development.

Firefighters were on scene taking equipment up a utility break off of Kuhn Road near Oak Hill Drive in White Rock Acres. The fire reportedly was on the Dillsburg side of the mountain and firefighters were attempting to approach it from that area and from Kuhn Road and Maxelle Lane.

At 2:15 p.m., Monroe Fire Company sent a Tweet saying the spread of the brush fire in the area of White Rock Acres is under control.

The fire company said no evacuations are indicated and people should continue to use caution as units continue to work in the area of Kuhn Road.

UPDATE: The spread of the fire in the area of White Rock Acres (Kuhn Road) is under control. No evacuations are indicated. Please continue to use caution as units continue to work in the area. @ccpa_dps911 @PSPTroopHPIO @cvpublicsafety — Monroe Fire Company (@MonroeFireCo25) March 27, 2023

