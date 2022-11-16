UPDATE: Hanover Street reopens; I-81 and Route 34 closures remain

South Hanover Street has reopened to traffic, PennDOT reported on its 511PA website.

But the ramp from Interstate 81 south onto Hanover Street remains closed, the website reported at 11 p.m.

Also, all lanes of Route 34 between K Street and Cavalry Road remained closed because of a crash.

Previously reported on Cumberlink.com:

Three crashes are affecting traffic in the Carlisle area, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says on its 511PA website.

As of 8:21 p.m., a crash between the Interstate 81 North-Harrisburg ramp and Ridge Street had resulted in the closure of all lanes on state Route 34, or South Hanover Street.

A crash at 8:25 p.m. on I-81 south at Exit 47B, Route 34-Hanover Street, had resulted in a ramp closure.

A third crash, reported at 9:18 p.m., closed all lanes in both directions on Route 34 between K Street and Cavalry Road.