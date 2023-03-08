Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the ID of the fourth victim in the crash.

A Carlisle man died when two planes crashed in Florida Tuesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that four people died when two planes crashed around 2 p.m. over Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven, Florida, about 40 miles southwest of Orlando.

Authorities identified three of the four victims Tuesday night as Faith Irene Baker, 24, a pilot and flight instructor with Sunrise Aviation; Zachary Jean Mace, 19, a student at Polk State College; and Randall Elbert Crawford, 67, from Carlisle.

The fourth victim was identified Wednesday afternoon as Louis C. Defazio, 78, of Fredericksburg, Texas.

Crawford and Defazio were flying in a Piper J-3 Cub sea plane operated by Jack Brown's Seaplane Base in Winter Haven.

Baker and Mace were aboard the fixed-wing plane, which was operated by Sunrise Aviation in Ormond Beach on behalf of Polk State College, Judd said. Both were from Winter Haven.

Rescue workers responded to the scene, where one of the planes was submerged under about 21 feet of water, while the other was partially submerged. They pulled four bodies from the planes, the sheriff said. Both planes were expected to be removed later Wednesday from the lake, the sheriff said.

“All of a sudden it was a giant boom,” Caridad Fernandez, who lives along the lake, told WESH-TV. “It literally sounded like when a rocket takes off and hits the atmosphere.”

Fernandez said she and many of her neighbors in the community about 40 miles southwest of Orlando ran outside.

“We pretty much saw everything hit the water,” Fernandez said.

"My heart goes out to the families and friends of those who were killed in today's crash. The NTSB and FAA will be investigating the cause and circumstances of the collision," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Please keep the families in your prayers during this difficult and stressful time."

Search and rescue operations have ceased, as all four people are believed to be the only occupants of the two aircraft, police said.

One plane was floating below the surface of the water while the other sat 21 feet under on the lake bed, according to police.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate what caused the two planes to collide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.