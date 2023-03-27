At 2:15 p.m., Monroe Fire Company sent a Tweet saying the spread of the brush fire in the area of White Rock Acres is under control.

The fire company said no evacuations are indicated and people should continue to use caution as units continue to work in the area of Kuhn Road.

UPDATE: The spread of the fire in the area of White Rock Acres (Kuhn Road) is under control. No evacuations are indicated. Please continue to use caution as units continue to work in the area. @ccpa_dps911 @PSPTroopHPIO @cvpublicsafety — Monroe Fire Company (@MonroeFireCo25) March 27, 2023

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

Firefighters from Monroe, Citizens, New Kingstown, Upper Allen and Lower Allen fire companies are responding to a mountain brush fire on South Mountain near White Rocks Acres in Monroe Township Monday afternoon.

Monroe Fire Company sent a Tweet at 12:40 p.m. to use caution in the area of Kuhn Road as units respond to the fire. York County dispatchers said the call for the fire came in at 11:33 a.m. at the intersection of Chain Saw Road and Green House Road in Franklin Township.

Firefighters were on scene taking equipment up a utility break off of Kuhn Road near Oak Hill Drive in White Rock Acres. The fire reportedly was on the Dillsburg side of the mountain and firefighters were attempting to approach it from both sides.