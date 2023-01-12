UPDATE: False alarm causes evacuation at Farm Show Thursday afternoon

Only after a few minutes of evacuating attendees at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, officials are letting visitors back into the building in Harrisburg.

Reports indicate that there was no cause for emergency, despite the alarm and evacuation.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

First responders have evacuated visitors at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex Thursday afternoon as fire crews respond to the scene.

Reports indicate visitors were told to evacuate around 3 p.m. Thursday.

There is no word yet on the emergency or when or if visitors can return to the complex.

