UPDATE: False alarm causes evacuation at Farm Show Thursday afternoon

Pa Farm Show 3.JPG

Pigs rest in beds of fresh shavings in their stalls at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex on Monday during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Only after a few minutes of evacuating attendees at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, officials are letting visitors back into the building in Harrisburg.

Reports indicate that there was no cause for emergency, despite the alarm and evacuation.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

First responders have evacuated visitors at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex Thursday afternoon as fire crews respond to the scene.

Reports indicate visitors were told to evacuate around 3 p.m. Thursday.

There is no word yet on the emergency or when or if visitors can return to the complex.

Check back to Cumberlink.com as more information becomes available.

The carnival ride is located in the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center's Main Hall.
