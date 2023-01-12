UPDATE: False alarm causes evacuation at Farm Show Thursday afternoon

Sentinel Staff
Only after a few minutes of evacuating attendees at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, officials are letting visitors back into the building in Harrisburg.
Reports indicate that there was no cause for emergency, despite the alarm and evacuation.
Posted earlier on Cumberlink:
First responders have evacuated visitors at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex Thursday afternoon as fire crews respond to the scene.
Reports indicate visitors were told to evacuate around 3 p.m. Thursday.
There is no word yet on the emergency or when or if visitors can return to the complex.
Check back to Cumberlink.com as more information becomes available.
The carnival ride is located in the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center's Main Hall.
Maddie Seiler
Photos: Scenes from the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday in Harrisburg
Jaxon Lenker, 10, of Mechanicsburg, helps keep his cow resting area clean on Wednesday morning at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Stephen Barnyock, 24, of Pine Grove, trims his cow on Wednesday morning at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A Swiss cow watches visitors that stopped to take a look on Wednesday morning at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A Holstein cow enjoys some breakfast on Wednesday morning at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Justin Holsopple, 17, of Hollsopple, left, and his friend Tyler Zimmerman, 18, of Somerset, watcher their competition during the Tractor Game in the Equine Area on Wednesday morning at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Haylee Coble, 12, a member of the Fibering Five from Dauphin County, pushes the shuttle through the loom as she creates a shawl during the Youth Fleece to Shawl competition.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Abigail Bell, 11, a member of the Fibering Five from Dauphin County, back, prepares wool to be turned into thread during the Youth Fleece to Shawl competition on Wednesday morning at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Abigail Bell, 11, a member of the Fibering Five from Dauphin County, back, prepares wool to be turned into thread during the Youth Fleece to Shawl competition on Wednesday morning.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Haylee Coble, 12, a member of the Fibering Five from Dauphin County, carefully pushes the shuttle through the loom as she creates a shawl at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Connor Walker, 15, of Thomasville, fills a wheelbarrow with straw for his cows on Wednesday morning at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Ashlynne Lenker, 15, of Mechanicsburg, takes her Jersey cow to be washed on Wednesday morning at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Multiple teams compete in the Youth Fleece to Shawl competition on Wednesday morning at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Members of the Fibering Five from Dauphin County, from left, Daphne Linn, 15; Felicity Astfalk, 14; Cassie O'Shell, 17; Abigail Bell 12; and Haylee Coble, 12, compete in the Youth Fleece to Shawl competition on Wednesday morning.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
