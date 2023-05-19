Two troopers were injured and three arrested after a police chase that involved two crashes shut down a portion of the Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township Friday.

Pennsylvania State Police Public Information Officer Megan Frazer said that around 10:45 a.m. police saw a vehicle suspected to have been involved in a retail theft speeding along Interstate 81 north near mile marker 48 in South Middleton Township.

Officers stopped the car along Route 581 near the Carlisle Pike when all three men inside fled on foot.

Police took two suspects into custody within minutes, but the third stole a Honda Pilot from an uninvolved motorist and continued to flee.

The vehicle then crashed along the Carlisle Pike at Silver Spring Road where the third suspect was arrested uninjured.

While two troopers were responding to the incident, police said their vehicle, which had activated lights and sirens, struck a tractor trailer as it was making a U-Turn on the Carlisle Pike at Dapp Lane.

Police said the troopers were taken to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center for "serious injuries" via ambulance.

The identities of the suspects in custody and the injured troopers were not released.

The crashes shut down the all lanes of the Carlisle Pike between Hempt Road and North Locust Point Road until about 2:40 p.m. when the area reopened, Cumberland County Department of Public Safety officials said.

Cumberland Valley School District officials placed three schools in a precautionary lockout, preventing anyone from entering or leaving the building, a measure that was lifted around 11:45 a.m., ABC27 reported.

