Update: Downed trees and power lines caused outage in Carlisle

According to Carlisle, the power outage that affected street lights and 1,800 customers in Carlisle was due to downed trees and wires.

The borough warned motorists to avoid the southern portion of South Hanover Street due to downed trees and power lines causing traffic issues and power outages. The borough said a tree was down in the 600 block of South Hanover Street, a tree and power lines were down at Noble Boulevard at South Hanover Street, and a power line was down in the 100 block of South Pitt Street.

Fire police were called to direct traffic, and Pennsylvania State Police had to close the Interstate 81 off-ramps at that area of Carlisle.

As of 11:30 p.m., 758 customers in Carlisle were still without power due to the issue.

As of 10:30 p.m., PPL says crews have been sent to make repairs on an outage in Carlisle that is still affecting 1,300 customers. It estimates the time of repair is 12:30 a.m.

As of 7:45 p.m., PPL reported that 1,400 customers in Carlisle remain without power and the company no longer has an estimated repair time. PPL said on its outage website that crews are working on how long it will take to restore power to the area.

As of 5:30 p.m., PPL says about 1,800 customers in Carlisle are still without power after an outage a little before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

PPL said the outage was due to a tripped wire or blown fuse. It estimates that power will return at 8 p.m., though estimated repair times are often later when the power is eventually restored. PPL lists 1,831 customers in this outage area of Carlisle.

According to the PPL outage map, the affected area of Carlisle is along South Hanover Street from High Street to the Interstate 81 ramps.

Cumberland County reported that the power outage has not affected the election process. The Bureau of Elections, located on Ritner Highway, did not lose power, and one affected polling station at First Lutheran Church on South Bedford Street is still open for voters after generators kicked in. The county noted that the election machines can operate on battery power.

