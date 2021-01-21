Update: Cut fiber optic line blamed for ongoing outage at 911 centers in 13 counties, including Cumberland

A cut fiber optic line is being cited as the cause of a power outage affecting 911 centers in 13 counties, including Cumberland.
Both the Chambersburg Public Opinion in Franklin County and the Observer-Reporter in Greene County spoke to officials in their respective counties who said a cut fiber optic line in Maryland caused the outage that is in its 19th hour as of 10:45 a.m.
Officials do not know when the service will be back online as crews work to reroute the line.
Cumberland County continues to use temporary phone numbers for 911 emergencies. In an emergency, residents should call one of the following numbers:
- 717-961-9874
- 717-961-9845
- 717-961-9815
- 717-961-9843
The regular phone numbers for Pennsylvania State Police Troop H are back in operation, according to a tweet posted around 9:30 a.m.
Posted earlier on Cumberlink:
As of Thursday morning, both the emergency 911 line and the non-emergency lines to the Cumberland County 911 center remain out of order.
The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency posted a tweet around 8:30 a.m. Thursday reporting that the 911 outage affects CenturyLink/Lumen users.
Thirteen counties have reported issues with their 911 services. They are: Adams, Beaver, Bedford, Butler, Clarion, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry and Somerset.
PEMA is monitoring the situation and has received no requests for assistance.
Cumberland County continues to use temporary phone numbers for 911 emergencies. In an emergency, residents should call one of the following numbers:
- 717-961-9874
- 717-961-9845
- 717-961-9815
- 717-961-9843
Pennsylvania State Police also posted emergency numbers to its social media accounts because lines into their stations are down. Cumberland County residents can call 717-585-8265 or 717-585-8186.
Posted earlier on Cumberlink:
Cumberland County has put temporary emergency telephone lines in place due to an internet and telephone outage on its regular lines.
Residents in Cumberland County with an emergency should call one of the following numbers before going to their nearest emergency services provider:
- 717-961-9874
- 717-961-9845
- 717-961-9815
- 717-961-9843
If one number is busy, callers have to hang up and dial the next number.
The cause of the outage is still unknown, although it has also affected surrounding counties, including Franklin, Adams and Perry. Media in Western Pennsylvania are also reporting 911 issues in Butler, Bedford, Clarion, Fulton, Greene and Somerset counties.
Franklin County officials said in a press release Wednesday night that they had received a disruption notice from Lumen, the telecommunications company formerly known as CenturyLink. Lumen told ABC27 News that it is “actively investigating” the problem.
When a person dials 911, their phone service provider is responsible for routing that tone to a specific emergency trunk line, said Bob Shively, Cumberland County’s director of public safety. Depending on the caller’s location — determined by landline address, cell tower, internet provider, or other data signature — that call is routed to the correct county 911 center.
Cumberland County’s 911 system itself is functioning, but few calls are coming through, suggesting that any number of phone service providers’ routing functions are not working properly.
“I can’t tell for sure at this point” which are working and which are not, Shively said, “because even in a normal day it all comes through in different ways.”
“We’re seeing some 911 landline calls are coming through, and others aren’t,” Shively said. “It depends on how that call is originating and what layers of service it’s coming through.”
Posted earlier on Cumberlink:
Carlisle borough hall and the Carlisle Police Department are also having telephone and internet issues.
The police department posted a notice to its Facebook page that they are having intermittent telephone and phone issues. Those with an emergency should call 717-226-1578.
Carlisle Borough Hall and Stuart Community Center have closed for the day due to the telephone and internet issues and will reopen Thursday.
Posted earlier on Cumberlink:
Both the 911 emergency number and the seven-digit nonemergency phone number at the Cumberland County 911 center are not working as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The outage extends to both telephone and internet service at the Cumberland County Courthouse.
Cumberland County Director of Communications Samantha Krepps said anyone with an emergency should go directly to police, fire or EMS stations for assistance.
Cumberland Goodwill posted by tweet at 2:54 p.m. saying its staff is managing the station for emergency calls and that people can call 717-245-5432 for help.
Krepps said the cause of the outage isn't known, but officials are working to fix the problem.
Franklin County Emergency Services reported on its Twitter feed that the phone outage is affecting Adams and Franklin counties as well as Cumberland.
Local municipalities and emergency services have started posting phone numbers on social media. They include:
- Carlisle Police Department - 717-226-1578
- Cumberland Goodwill EMS - 717-245-5432
- Lower Allen Township - 717-975-7575 and select from menu for service.
- New Kingstown Fire Company - 717-766-4033
- North Middleton Volunteer Fire Company - 717-243-2701
- Silver Spring Community Fire Company - 717-766-6096
- Silver Spring EMS - 717-697-3131
- Silver Spring Township Police - 717-697-0607, option 3
- West End Fire & Rescue - 717-532-5555 ext. 0.
Check back to Cumberlink for additional updates.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.