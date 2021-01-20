Update: Cumberland County announces temporary emergency phone numbers with 911 outage

“I can’t tell for sure at this point” which are working and which are not, Shively said, “because even in a normal day it all comes through in different ways.”

“We’re seeing some 911 landline calls are coming through, and others aren’t,” Shively said. “It depends on how that call is originating and what layers of service it’s coming through.”

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

Carlisle borough hall and the Carlisle Police Department are also having telephone and internet issues.

The police department posted a notice to its Facebook page that they are having intermittent telephone and phone issues. Those with an emergency should call 717-226-1578.

Carlisle Borough Hall and Stuart Community Center have closed for the day due to the telephone and internet issues and will reopen Thursday.

Both the 911 emergency number and the seven-digit nonemergency phone number at the Cumberland County 911 center are not working as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.