Update: Crossover crash involving three vehicles shuts down I-81 in Middlesex Township Tuesday

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 81 in Middlesex Township Tuesday that shut down the northbound lanes of the highway for more than an hour.

The crash involved one vehicle crossing over the grassy median area into the northbound lanes around mile marker 52.8, according to the New Kingstown Fire Company. PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said no one was killed in the crash, which happened around 12:52 p.m.

No details were available for the extent of injuries.

According to New Kingstown's Facebook post, crews arrived on scene to find two SUVs and a small truck that had been hauling a trailer. Fire crews worked to stabilize and depower vehicles while EMS crews from Silver Spring and Cumberland-Goodwill arrived on site.

The highway reopened to a single lane of traffic around 2:15 p.m., and fully reopened by 4 p.m.

Northbound lanes on Interstate 81 in Middlesex Township have partially reopened after a crash closed all lanes for more than an hour Tuesday.

A lane restriction remains in place near where the accident happened at mile marker 52.8, but traffic is flowing in the area again.

All northbound lanes between exits 52 and 57 on Interstate 81 north remained closed as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

No further details have been reported about the crash at mile marker 52.8.

Emergency crews are responding to a crash with entrapment Tuesday on Interstate 81 north near mile marker 52.8 in Middlesex Township as of 12:52 p.m.

PennDOT's traffic website reports all northbound lanes are closed between exit 52A (U.S. 11 north) and exit 57 (Route 114) on the interstate. Traffic delays stretch all the way back to the High Street exit near Carlisle on I-81.

