UPDATE: Crews clear crash on I-81 on-ramp near Carlisle

I-91 crash Oct. 26

Emergency crews respond to a crash on the INterstate 81 on-ramp from Route 465 in Carlisle Monday.

 PennDOT traffic cameras

Crews have cleared the crash on Interstate 81 on-ramp from Exit 41 (Route 465) in Carlisle as of 1:25 p.m. Monday.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Interstate 81 on-ramp from Exit 41 (Route 465) in Carlisle as of 12:40 p.m. Monday.

PennDOT traffic cameras show a crash where the on-ramp joins I-81, with crews diverting traffic into the left lane on southbound I-81.

Traffic is beginning to backlog on I-81 south in the area of the crash.

