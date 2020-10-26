UPDATE: Crews clear crash on I-81 on-ramp near Carlisle

Crews have cleared the crash on Interstate 81 on-ramp from Exit 41 (Route 465) in Carlisle as of 1:25 p.m. Monday.
Posted earlier on Cumberlink:
Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Interstate 81 on-ramp from Exit 41 (Route 465) in Carlisle as of 12:40 p.m. Monday.
PennDOT traffic cameras show a crash where the on-ramp joins I-81, with crews diverting traffic into the left lane on southbound I-81.
Traffic is beginning to backlog on I-81 south in the area of the crash.
