 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Update: Crash cleared on Route 34 near Mount Holly Springs.

  • Updated
  • 0
PennDOT logo

Route 34 north of Mount Holly Springs has reopened after a crash between Rockledge and Old York Roads closed all lanes of traffic around 4:23 p.m. Wednesday.

The crash was cleared as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

PennDOT is reporting a crash has shut down all lanes on Route 34 just north of Mount Holly Springs Wednesday.

The pa511.com traffic website said the crash happened around 4:23 p.m. between Rockledge and Old York roads and all lanes are closed.

No further details about the crash were available.

With temperatures dropping, prepare to spend more time in the morning clearing frost, ice and potentially snow from their car.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine produces underground shelters for soldiers stationed at frontlines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News