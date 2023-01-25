Update: Crash cleared on Route 34 near Mount Holly Springs.

Route 34 north of Mount Holly Springs has reopened after a crash between Rockledge and Old York Roads closed all lanes of traffic around 4:23 p.m. Wednesday.
The crash was cleared as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Posted earlier on Cumberlink:
PennDOT is reporting a crash has shut down all lanes on Route 34 just north of Mount Holly Springs Wednesday.
The pa511.com traffic website said the crash happened around 4:23 p.m. between Rockledge and Old York roads and all lanes are closed.
No further details about the crash were available.