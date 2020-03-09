UPDATE: Coroner IDs firefighter and resident killed in Monroe fire early Monday

Pennsylvania State Police said its fire marshal is still investigating the cause of a fire that resulted in the death of a resident and a firefighter early Monday morning.
Police said fire crews were dispatched at about 1:30 a.m. Monday to a house fire in the 1500 block of Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township. Among the fire crews was Citizen's Fire Company out of Mount Holly Springs, which arrived to a fully-engulfed fire of the residence with a woman trapped inside.
While fire crews attempted to extinguish the fire, police said a porch roof collapsed on Citizen firefighter Jerome Guise, which killed him.
The female resident, Jessica Diehl, 36, was found dead on the second story of the home, according to police. A male occupant of the home was transported to Lehigh Valley Burn Center with severe injuries, police said.
Police said more than a dozen fire departments assisted at the scene, as well as fire police officials and local EMS.
"Our sincere condolences go to both families of the deceased and to the Citizen's Fire Company members during this time," State Police said in a news release.
In a statement posted to its Facebook page, Monroe Fire Company reported that others were injured in the fire.
“We can also report that injuries were sustained as a result of the fire; however, the number of injured, their conditions, and identities will not be disclosed at this time,” the statement said.
The statement asked that the public remember those who were at the scene as well as the dispatchers at the Cumberland County 911 center who took the initial 911 calls and handled the radio traffic during the fire.
“We ask for your consideration during this time and for your thoughts and prayers for those souls who perished, those who may have been injured, physically and mentally, and for their families,” the statement said.
Posted earlier on Cumberlink:
Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall identified the two people killed in a house fire early Monday morning.
Hall said Jerome Guise, 34, of Boiling Springs, who is a firefighter with Citizen Fire Company in Mount Holly Springs was killed when the front porch roof of the structure collapsed on him while he was fighting the fire in the 1500 block of Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township.
Pennsylvania State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Ammerman said Citizen was among the first fire companies of about a dozen that responded to the fire, and the firefighters as of later Monday morning returned to their fire house.
“We’re asking everyone to give them space," she said during a news conference. "The department and families are in mourning right now for the firefighter and for the female that was the occupant of the building."
Hall reported that Jessica Diehl, 36, of Boiling Springs, was the resident of the home who was killed in the fire. He did not release any further details about the manner of her death, but noted that autopsies on both victims are scheduled for Tuesday.
Hall said the fire remains under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.
A man who was in the house was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, and Ammerman said he was expected to be transferred.
“His injuries are considered to be severe at this time,” she said.
The fire was called in by a neighbor at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. The home was located near the entry to Allenberry Resort, but is not part of the facility.
State Police fire marshals were on the scene for the investigation early Monday morning, Ammerman said.
“It’s going to be a while, and there’s still a lot of answers that we’re looking for right now,” she said.
Guise’s death sent shock waves through the first responders community
Firefighters and state police often work together, and Monday morning’s loss is striking both communities hard.
“The fire and the police, we’re all a family,” Ammerman said. “It’s a very difficult time for all the firefighters in the area, especially.”
Carlisle Borough posted a photo of the Citizen fire company logo with a black band across its center to its social media pages with the caption, “Our hearts go out to Citizen’s Fire Company of Mount Holly Springs on the loss of one of their members this morning. Citizen’s Fire Company is a mutual aid partner of the Carlisle Fire Department.”
Carlisle Police Department added that "station doors are open to the men and women of the fire companies who need anything."
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman noted the loss in a post on Twitter in which he wrote, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of this brave firefighter in the line of duty.”
South Middleton Township and Carlisle Borough have pledged any and all support to help the family and Citizen's Fire Company, said Ron Hamilton, emergency services administrator in South Middleton Township.
“We are a brotherhood and will get through this,” he said.
Posted earlier on Cumberlink:
Two people are dead and one person is injured after a house fire in Monroe Township early Monday morning, according to ABC27 News.
Dispatch received the call for a fire at a single-family home on the 1500 block of Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township around 1:30 a.m. Monday.
The Cumberland County Coroner told ABC27 that one firefighter and a female resident were killed in the fire. The woman’s husband was also inside the house during the fire, and he was injured and transported to the hospital. He was moved to another hospital for burns since the injuries are considered severe.
State Police say the firefighter who was killed was a volunteer from Mount Holly Springs, according to the news station. The body of the woman who died in the fire has been recovered.
The home is near the Allenberry Resort. The road was closed between Myers and South Ridge Roads.
It is not yet known what started the fire.
Check back to Cumberlink.com as more information becomes available.