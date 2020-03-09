UPDATE: Coroner IDs firefighter and resident killed in Monroe fire early Monday

The statement asked that the public remember those who were at the scene as well as the dispatchers at the Cumberland County 911 center who took the initial 911 calls and handled the radio traffic during the fire.

“We ask for your consideration during this time and for your thoughts and prayers for those souls who perished, those who may have been injured, physically and mentally, and for their families,” the statement said.

Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall identified the two people killed in a house fire early Monday morning.

Hall said Jerome Guise, 34, of Boiling Springs, who is a firefighter with Citizen Fire Company in Mount Holly Springs was killed when the front porch roof of the structure collapsed on him while he was fighting the fire in the 1500 block of Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township.

Pennsylvania State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Ammerman said Citizen was among the first fire companies of about a dozen that responded to the fire, and the firefighters as of later Monday morning returned to their fire house.