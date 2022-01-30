Update: Boiling Springs Mill nearly a total loss after 2-alarm fire Saturday

A Boiling Springs landmark is nearly a total loss after a two-alarm fire late Saturday.

Ron Hamilton, South Middleton Township supervisor and emergency services co-administrator, said the fire at the historic Boiling Springs Mill is as “close to a total loss as you’re going to get,” though they are recommending the owner of the building hire an engineer to determine the damage.

On Sunday, Hamilton said the upper floors of the apartment building were hit the hardest, with water damage affecting the ground floor.

Fighting the fire in frigid temperatures has also resulted in the closure of Bucher Hill Road and Mountain Road in that area. Hamilton said crews will look at Mountain Road on Monday to determine when that can open, but Bucher Hill Road on Sunday had about a foot of ice with debris from the fire frozen inside, so reopening that road may take time.

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal has been called to investigate, though as of Sunday afternoon has not yet visited the scene.

According to the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety, calls for fire crews went out at 10:45 p.m. Saturday to the mill in the 100 block of Bucher Hill Road in the village.

Hamilton said they believe the fire started on an exterior porch on the third floor of the building and then moved indoors. By the time fire crews arrived, the fire was advanced, and Hamilton said the fire moved quickly through the upper floor of the historic building and its wooden beams.

In addition to the cold temperatures, fire crews also encountered problems with simply getting to the building.

Hamilton explained that the area is tough to access with the humpback bridge, and high-tension wires and trees also forced firefighters to maneuver how they could extinguish the fire.

Fire crews were able to evacuate all the residents of the apartment building and then put out the fire. Hamilton said the last of the fire crews didn’t leave the scene until about 5 a.m. Sunday. Fire crews responding included Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg Volunteer, New Kingstown, Citizen’s, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union and Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

Hamilton said there were eight apartments in the building, and the American Red Cross is currently helping 10 people.

The Boiling Springs Football Facebook page posted Sunday morning that the team is collecting donations of blankets and toiletries to help the victims of the fire. Players or the public can drop off donations at the high school weight room Monday between 6 and 7:30 p.m.

According to previous Sentinel reporting, the mill is a white and stone building with a red roof that stands on the south end of Children's Lake and dates back to about 1784, when it was constructed as a grist mill to produce food for workers at the iron works. The mill was originally a two-story stone structure with walls 3 feet thick. It was powered by water from a dam on the Yellow Breeches at Island Grove that was carried over by a race.

Jared C. Bucher bought the mill at a sheriff’s sale in 1886. After a major fire in 1896, the structure was repaired and renovated to its current condition. The mill remained in the possession of the Bucher family until 1971.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.