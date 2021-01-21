Update: 911 outage continues in 13 counties in southcentral Pa., including Cumberland County

Residents in Cumberland County with an emergency should call one of the following numbers before going to their nearest emergency services provider:

717-961-9874

717-961-9845

717-961-9815

717-961-9843

If one number is busy, callers have to hang up and dial the next number.

The cause of the outage is still unknown, although it has also affected surrounding counties, including Franklin, Adams and Perry. Media in Western Pennsylvania are also reporting 911 issues in Butler, Bedford, Clarion, Fulton, Greene and Somerset counties.

Franklin County officials said in a press release Wednesday night that they had received a disruption notice from Lumen, the telecommunications company formerly known as CenturyLink. Lumen told ABC27 News that it is “actively investigating” the problem.

When a person dials 911, their phone service provider is responsible for routing that tone to a specific emergency trunk line, said Bob Shively, Cumberland County’s director of public safety. Depending on the caller’s location — determined by landline address, cell tower, internet provider, or other data signature — that call is routed to the correct county 911 center.