UPDATE: 8 to 14 inches of snow possible Monday

About 1 to 3 inches of snow have fallen in the first round of snow for the Midstate Sunday, but heavier snowfall is expected to hit the region Monday morning, according to ABC27 meteorologists.

Meteorologist Dan Tomaso said only spotty snow showers were expected Sunday night that were unlikely to add much accumulation that was on the ground from the snow that started Sunday morning. The highest amounts were expected south of Route 30 and lowest north of Interstate 81.

Tomaso and the ABC27 weather team considered the snow dayside Sunday to be the first phase of the storm, with the light accumulation late Sunday into early Monday being the second phase.

The third phase will dump the heaviest snow on the Midstate, with total snowfall dependent on the location of the storm.

“We have seen before these coastal storms pulling away too far east, leaving much of the Midstate dry,” Tomaso said. “However, the heaviest snow potential exists during the day Monday through late morning into the afternoon if we are impacted by the heavy snow bands on the west side of the coastal low.”

Tomaso said some forecast models show heavy snow hitting the region, while other models show only light snow.

As of Sunday, ABC27 was still predicting 4 to 8 inches of snow for the Midstate, a drop from last week when the storm could have resulted in 8 to 11 inches of snow. However, if the heavy band of the snow does go over the Midstate, expected totals may be raised to what was predicted earlier.

