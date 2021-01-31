UPDATE: 8 to 14 inches of snow possible Monday

After reducing their forecast for snow predictions in the Midstate, the ABC27 weather team is now re-upping those expectations, with 8 to 14 inches of snow possible through Monday evening.
ABC27 meteorologist Brett Thackara said about 2 to 4 inches of snow fell during Sunday's light and steady first wave, with some sleet and wintry mix having arrived overnight.
The wintry mix is expected to continue through about mid-morning Monday before transitioning back to snow.
Though there is still a question as to how far west the coastal storm will travel, Thackara said the weather team is increasingly confident that heavy snow is expected for the region, with the bullseye for the heaviest snow over the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.
Parts of the region could see 8 to 14 inches if the heavier band of the storm pushes further west. As of Monday morning, this forecast includes Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties, northeast Franklin and northern Adams and York counties.
By Monday night into early Tuesday morning, the snow will slow down to just a few showers.
Posted earlier on Cumberlink:
About 1 to 3 inches of snow have fallen in the first round of snow for the Midstate Sunday, but heavier snowfall is expected to hit the region Monday morning, according to ABC27 meteorologists.
Meteorologist Dan Tomaso said only spotty snow showers were expected Sunday night that were unlikely to add much accumulation that was on the ground from the snow that started Sunday morning. The highest amounts were expected south of Route 30 and lowest north of Interstate 81.
Tomaso and the ABC27 weather team considered the snow dayside Sunday to be the first phase of the storm, with the light accumulation late Sunday into early Monday being the second phase.
The third phase will dump the heaviest snow on the Midstate, with total snowfall dependent on the location of the storm.
“We have seen before these coastal storms pulling away too far east, leaving much of the Midstate dry,” Tomaso said. “However, the heaviest snow potential exists during the day Monday through late morning into the afternoon if we are impacted by the heavy snow bands on the west side of the coastal low.”
Tomaso said some forecast models show heavy snow hitting the region, while other models show only light snow.
As of Sunday, ABC27 was still predicting 4 to 8 inches of snow for the Midstate, a drop from last week when the storm could have resulted in 8 to 11 inches of snow. However, if the heavy band of the snow does go over the Midstate, expected totals may be raised to what was predicted earlier.