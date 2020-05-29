Unprecedented number of mail-in ballots, particularly for Democrats, will likely delay results of county's biggest contests

Voters who requested a mail-in ballot but wish to vote in-person instead can still do so, but will be required to fill out a provisional ballot at their polling place. Provisional ballots are only counted after it has been confirmed that the voter did not return their mail-in ballot.

Multiple state officials, including Gov. Tom Wolf, have endorsed allowing elections offices to count mail-in and absentee ballots before Election Day, but this has not happened in the state Legislature.

Cumberland County already had over 20,000 ballots returned as of Wednesday, Salzarulo said, but state law means those ballots cannot be opened and sorted until 7 a.m. on June 2, and cannot actually be counted until the polls close at 8 p.m.

Given the 30,000-plus ballots expected, there is no way they could be processed in time to have results on election night, Salzarulo said, so elections staff won’t start processing mail-in ballots until the morning of June 3.

“We’d normally have about 2,500 for an election like this. Counting that after 8 p.m. is much different than trying to count 30,000,” Salzarulo said.