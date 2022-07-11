United Way's Fill the Bus event returns Friday and Saturday in Carlisle

Midstate residents can help area students in need of school supplies when Fill the Bus returns Friday and Saturday at the Carlisle area Walmart on Noble Boulevard.

Fill the Bus, organized by the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County, will be held in person this year for the first time since 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way said in a news release issued Monday. The event runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

"We know many parents face a financial challenge over whether to buy school supplies or necessities for their families," United Way Executive Director Lucy Suter Zander said. "These efforts help ease that financial burden.”

The effort collects school supplies that will be used for Carlisle 4 Kids, which is hosted by Project SHARE in August. The two events work together with the goal to serve 1,000 children who need backpacks and school supplies.

“We are really excited to be back in person,” said Jason Maddux, community impact director for the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County. “We have been working with Project SHARE, the Carlisle Area School District, our friends at Walmart and our volunteers for months to make sure we reach as many area students in need as possible.”

Mechanical pencils, packets of six pens, spiral notebooks, and pocket folders with prongs are some of the biggest needs, United Way officials said, as well as large erasers, packs of No. 2 pencils, and packs of assorted highlighters.

The Fill the Bus effort also collects school supplies through location sites at area businesses, churches, agencies and offices in addition to the Walmart event.

More information on Fill the Bus can be found at uwcarlisle.org/fill-the-bus or by contacting Maddux at jason@uwcarlisle.org or at 717-243-4805.

Walmart also will be a drop-off location those days as well, for items not purchased at Walmart.

Carlisle 4 Kids set for Aug. 10

Carlisle 4 Kids will be held at Carlisle Expo Center on Aug. 10. Last year, the event was held with drive-thru distribution, but area families will be able to pick up supplies inside this year. Local organizations and United Way partner agencies will also be on hand.

Registration is required for Carlisle 4 Kids, and parents must attend with the students. Go to projectsharepa.org/carlisle-4-kids.