United Way to kick-off annual campaign on Wednesday, Oct. 7

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m expecting this to be one of the hardest campaigns that we’ve ever had,” Zander said, referring to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s hard to quantify and to predict what might happen. Individuals have either seen a reduction of hours or maybe experienced a lay-off. We realize there are individuals who cannot give this year.

“Not only are people financially impacted, they are emotionally impacted right now,” Zander said. Many parents have taken on the dual role of schooling their children and working from home, he said. “People are stretched very thin right now in terms of patience. I think it’s going to be very difficult to get people’s attention, too.”

The pandemic has forced most every business and nonprofit organization to adapt to new demands and conditions. The United Way is no different. In prior years, it kicked off its annual campaign during the second week of September. This year, COVID-19 forced the United Way to push back the launch to early October while keeping the Dec. 31 deadline for all pledges.