United Way to kick off annual campaign in socially distant way Wednesday at Cumberland Drive-In

The public is invited to attend a free event at 7 p.m. Wednesday to kick off the annual fundraising campaign of the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County.
The gate opens at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland Drive-In Theatre, 3290 Ritner Highway, outside Newville. The event is sponsored by UPMC Pinnacle.
In the years prior to COVID-19, the local United Way launched its annual campaign with a community breakfast where 200 to 300 people would gather in a large room.
“We had to pivot from that,” Executive Director Lucy Zander said. “Thankfully, we were able to move it to the drive-in. People can still come. We can still do a program. People can remain in their cars and we can socially distance from each other.”
The kickoff will feature United Way mini-movies and stories of local interest, along with an introduction to the campaign co-chairs, Patrick Bartoli of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, and Adam Shaffer of Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory. The 2020 campaign theme is “Everyday Heroes, Empowering Our Community!”
The United Way will provide complimentary snacks donated by Entenmann’s Bakery, Mondalez and Project SHARE as well as bottled water donated by Wolfe & Co. Realtors.
Campaign dollars support 38 programs offered by 24 local nonprofit partner agencies serving Carlisle and Cumberland County. Corporate sponsors include Allen Distribution, Keen Transport and M&T Bank.
Support Local Journalism
“I’m expecting this to be one of the hardest campaigns that we’ve ever had,” Zander said, referring to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s hard to quantify and to predict what might happen. Individuals have either seen a reduction of hours or maybe experienced a lay-off. We realize there are individuals who cannot give this year.
“Not only are people financially impacted, they are emotionally impacted right now,” Zander said. Many parents have taken on the dual role of schooling their children and working from home, he said. “People are stretched very thin right now in terms of patience. I think it’s going to be very difficult to get people’s attention, too.”
The pandemic has forced most every business and nonprofit organization to adapt to new demands and conditions. The United Way is no different. In prior years, it kicked off its annual campaign during the second week of September. This year, COVID-19 forced the United Way to push back the launch to early October while keeping the Dec. 31 deadline for all pledges.
In the past, United Way staff had visited businesses that participate in the workplace phase of the annual campaign. “We speak to their employees, give a presentation and then we leave them with marketing materials and pledge cards,” Zander said. “So far this year, it doesn’t look like we will be able to make any of those presentations because every workplace has been tightened up and is not allowing visitors to come into the building.”
Instead, the United Way has moved much of its marketing and promotion effort to digital formats that include videos profiling program recipients and people helped by programs. Some of those videos will be featured during Wednesday’s event.
Despite the challenges, there is reason for optimism. In March, the United Way set up an emergency fund in response to the emerging COVID-19 outbreak. That fund has raised about $113,000 including contributions from new donors.
Each year, the United Way hosts a Day of Caring where groups of volunteers donate their time to help out with charitable projects throughout Carlisle and Cumberland County.
“We weren’t sure what the best approach was going to be when we reached out to the community to see if there would be interest,” Zander said. “We were a little bit concerned companies would not allow their employees to participate for health reasons. We found that a number of organizations and companies were able to participate. We have a good group of volunteers and each organization that is hosting a project had to submit a plan to us as to how to keep the volunteers safe and how they would be following CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines.”
This year’s Day of Caring is scheduled for next Friday, Oct. 9, at locations throughout Carlisle and Cumberland County. Instead of a breakfast to start the day, volunteers will go directly to their designated work sites. Also, to ensure public health, there will not be a special luncheon for volunteers this year.
“I know this year may be challenging, but I do still believe, I am very optimistic that we will still have a very successful campaign,” Zander said. “We live in a very generous community where people are supportive of one another. We will be able to provide much needed financial support to our partner agencies.”
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.