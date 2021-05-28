United Way to bring back its U-Turn sale on June 12

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There will be protocols in place to guard against COVID at the U-Turn sale. Vendor spaces, for example, will be staggered to create more space between them. Shoppers and vendors will be expected to follow CDC and state guidelines in place at the time of the event. A contactless payment system will be available for purchases made inside Building T.

Registration for the vendor spaces opened three months later than it had in previous years, but Flickinger said people signed up immediately. She expects to exceed the 138 vendors that were at the 2019 event.

The United Way is excited to bring back the event, which Flickinger said has multiple benefits to the community and to the United Way itself. Proceeds from the event support the United Way so that it can keep its 100% guarantee that every dollar from every donation goes to programs and not administrative costs.

Plus, it’s a low-cost way for community members to find items they need or want while keeping those items out of landfills.

“It’s an event that we know brings all different people from all over Cumberland County. Everyone’s coming out searching for their treasure,” she said.