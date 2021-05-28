United Way to bring back its U-Turn sale on June 12

The United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County is bringing back its popular U-Turn “Carlisle’s Largest Yard Sale” after canceling the event last year due to the pandemic.
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon on June 12 at the Carlisle Fairgrounds. Admission and parking are free and the United Way is waiving the $5 early bird fee that in previous years allowed shoppers early access to the sale.
Also new this year, the United Way will have a $5 fill-a-bag sale starting at 11 a.m. in Building T where donations from Dickinson College students and staff will be available.
“We had no idea last year at this time what [COVID] entailed. Canceling, I do think, was the right thing to do, so we’re super excited to be back at it this year,” said Lu Flickinger, resource development director for the United Way.
The organization received a good mix of dorm decor, clothing, shoes, lamps and household items from students who were moving out despite the changes in the spring semester as Dickinson College dealt with the pandemic.
Freshmen and sophomores returned to the campus in January and left at spring break to finish their classes remotely. Junior and seniors arrived after spring break and stayed through the end of the semester.
“With a reduced number of people on campus, we don’t have as many donations, but we still have a really good amount,” Flickinger said.
There will be protocols in place to guard against COVID at the U-Turn sale. Vendor spaces, for example, will be staggered to create more space between them. Shoppers and vendors will be expected to follow CDC and state guidelines in place at the time of the event. A contactless payment system will be available for purchases made inside Building T.
Registration for the vendor spaces opened three months later than it had in previous years, but Flickinger said people signed up immediately. She expects to exceed the 138 vendors that were at the 2019 event.
The United Way is excited to bring back the event, which Flickinger said has multiple benefits to the community and to the United Way itself. Proceeds from the event support the United Way so that it can keep its 100% guarantee that every dollar from every donation goes to programs and not administrative costs.
Plus, it’s a low-cost way for community members to find items they need or want while keeping those items out of landfills.
“It’s an event that we know brings all different people from all over Cumberland County. Everyone’s coming out searching for their treasure,” she said.
Flickinger said volunteers are still needed to help with setting up the event, especially since businesses that have helped in the past have not been endorsing employee volunteerism due to the pandemic. Set-up will be held June 9-11 as well as on the day of the sale.
Those interested in volunteering should call the United Way office at 717-243-4805 or send an email to events@uwcarlisle.org.
Vendor spaces are available in advance and on the day of the sale. Spaces can be reserved online at uwcarlisle.org/u-turn-community-yard-sale or by calling the United Way office.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.