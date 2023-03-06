United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County and its early childhood initiative, Success By 6, is again offering the Paul and Patricia Strickler Pre-Kingergarten Scholarship that will help with preschool tuition assistance.

The local United Way received an initial donation of $10,000 last year that provided funding for two families with 50% tuition assistance to attend a "high-quality" preschool program in the 2022-2023 school year.

A second $10,000 donation will provide tuition assistance to families of children 3 to 6 years old for the 2023-2024 school year. Children must be enrolled in a PA Keystone Star 3 or 4 preschool program and whose preschool center is approved by Success By 6 to receive the funds.

The application process begins July 1 of each year, and of more information, visit uwcarlisle.org or contact Karen Quinn at 717-243-4805.

Residents can also donate to the scholarship, which was named in honor of two volunteers. Patricia Strickler was the first chairperson of the Success By 6 local advisory board more than 20 years ago, and she still serves as co-chair of the board, as well as a member of the Success By 6 School Readiness Team. Paul Strickler was also a dedicated United Way volunteer before his death in October 2021.