United Way premieres virtual gala, silent auction on Saturday to raise funds for camp scholarships

Bankers with blow darts. Lawyers with canoes or backpacks. Funeral directors lining up for an archery session.
It wasn’t a typical day at Camp Thompson, but it was one that sponsors hope will turn a virtual gala into a special fundraiser that will give hundreds of area children a chance to participate in those same activities that are a staple of the camp program.
Each year, the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County raises money through the Evening for the Children Gala to provide scholarships that allow children from low-income households to attend summer camps offered by Carlisle Family YMCA, YWCA Carlisle and the Summer Program for Youth (SPY).
This year, the gala will again be a virtual affair, kicking off at 6 p.m. Saturday with a video featuring sponsors, campers and their parents on the United Way website at www.uwcarlisle.org/gala.
The video marks the launch of an online auction that will run from April 24 to May 1. Auction items will be available for viewing and bidding at www.32auctions.com/eftcgala2021.
Jen Burd and Lisa Thomas have been co-chairs of the gala for the past three years. They’ve organized a full in-person event twice only to see last year’s event canceled at the last minute when shutdown orders were issued within about 10 days of the gala.
At the last minute, the 2020 gala became a virtual event. They quickly photographed silent auction items and put them up on the website for a fundraiser. Sponsors also allowed them to keep their donations.
The gala raised a net profit of $37,734 in 2020 despite the last-minute cancellation, which meant they had enough funding for 227 weeks of camp scholarships.
“I think that’s a testament to the community that we live in and how well they support us,” Thomas said.
Knowing there’s a growing fatigue with video events after a year of social distancing, Burd and Thomas decided to make something different for the gala.
“If we wanted to do virtual, we just knew we wanted to go all in with it,” Burd said.
The result was an invitation for sponsors to join the United Way at camp. There, the sponsors were filmed by a fireplace in the dining hall as they talked about why they partnered with the United Way or why they support the camp scholarships. Then, the sponsors set off to participate in camp activities.
“We wanted to do something different versus just having our sponsors stand up here,” Thomas said. “So much of the virtual stuff, it all feels the same. We wanted to try to make a different thing – real and personable.”
Included in the video were employees from M&T Bank, Orrstown Bank, Martson Law Office, Bartoli, Seig, and Metz at Morgan Stanley, F&M Trust, Salzmann Hughes P.C., and Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory. Other sponsors not in the video include Don & Marjie Mowery, Strickler Agency, Providence Engineering, Allen Distribution, UPMC, SEK CPAs & Advisors, Cohick & Associates, DeRock Electric, Mountz Jewelers and Ashley Furniture.
Brittany Rose, camp director for the Carlisle Family YMCA, led the adults on their camp activities which included mountain boarding, mountain biking, reading, canoeing, making S’mores, hiking, backpacking, blow darts and archery.
“You kind of forget, as you get caught up in your adult life of what you’re doing, the importance of what the kids are doing out there,” she said. “Campers, when they’re at their camps and they’re doing those activities, every day is a new day for them so this just gives them a small glimpse of what it is.”
Rose said the scholarship program is a “huge benefit” to children in Carlisle who may not otherwise have the opportunity to come to camp. The scholarship gives them a chance to come to three weeks of the YMCA’s New Frontiers camp to learn about things that fly, things that are outdoors and things like slingshots and fishing rods.
“Those three weeks give them a full opportunity to try every activity that we have available at camp,” Rose said.
No one had second thoughts about filming on a rainy, misty day in early April at Camp Thompson.
“They loved every minute,” Thomas said.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.