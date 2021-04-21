United Way premieres virtual gala, silent auction on Saturday to raise funds for camp scholarships

At the last minute, the 2020 gala became a virtual event. They quickly photographed silent auction items and put them up on the website for a fundraiser. Sponsors also allowed them to keep their donations.

The gala raised a net profit of $37,734 in 2020 despite the last-minute cancellation, which meant they had enough funding for 227 weeks of camp scholarships.

“I think that’s a testament to the community that we live in and how well they support us,” Thomas said.

Knowing there’s a growing fatigue with video events after a year of social distancing, Burd and Thomas decided to make something different for the gala.

“If we wanted to do virtual, we just knew we wanted to go all in with it,” Burd said.

The result was an invitation for sponsors to join the United Way at camp. There, the sponsors were filmed by a fireplace in the dining hall as they talked about why they partnered with the United Way or why they support the camp scholarships. Then, the sponsors set off to participate in camp activities.

“We wanted to do something different versus just having our sponsors stand up here,” Thomas said. “So much of the virtual stuff, it all feels the same. We wanted to try to make a different thing – real and personable.”