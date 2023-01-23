United Way of the Capital Region offers free tax preparation services to low- to moderate-income Midstate families

United Way of the Capital Region announced Monday that free tax preparation services are available for low- to moderate-income working families from Jan. 30 through April 15 at sites in Dauphin, Cumberland and Perry counties.

The services are part of Money in Your Pocket (MIYP), a community collaboration of organizations committed to the economic stability of local families, United Way officials said in a news release. The program goal is to increase use of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the Child Tax Credit (CTC).

The EITC is a tax credit offered by the federal government to supplement wages for low-income workers.

United Way officials said volunteers will prepare computerized, electronic returns through the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Tax Income Assistance (VITA) program, which is designed to provide low-income families with help completing federal and state returns and obtaining all eligible tax credits.

Families (two or more people) who made $60,000 or less in 2022 and individuals who made $45,000 or less in 2022 may qualify for assistance.

MIYP will also offer virtual assisted tax preparation through Touch-Free Taxes. Touch-Free Taxes connects clients to trained volunteers that will prepare their taxes for free, and be accessed from a smartphone, tablet or computer.

In conjunction with United Way Worldwide, MIYP will offer unassisted tax preparation through MyFreeTaxes. The site is available in both English and Spanish. Visit www.myfreetaxes.com for more information.

"This program is vital to helping people in our community receive the tax refunds and credits they deserve," said Michael Hussey, MIYP steering committee chair. “Many of our clients use their refunds to pay bills or rent, allowing them to provide a more financially stable home for their families.”

For more information on the Money in Your Pocket program or for a list of tax sites, contact Heidi Neuhaus at hneuhaus@uwcr.org or call 717.724.4077. You can also visit www.uwcr.org/miyp.