United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County online auction to raise money for summer camp scholarships

The United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County will host an online auction to raise funds to support scholarships for area youths who want to attend summer camp through the Carlisle Family YMCA, YWCA Carlisle or Summer Program for Youth.

The auction runs April 23-30 at www.uwcarlisle.org/gala.

The United Way traditionally held a black-tie event called Gala: An Evening for the Children. But the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event in 2020, 2021 and now 2022.

“We miss having the in-person event, but we have received wonderful support the last several years during tough times from our sponsors and from the community for the online auction,” said Lucy Zander, United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County executive director. “Last year, we were able to allocate about $45,000, which equated to about 240 weeks of camp scholarships.”

This year’s auction includes the following items:

• One13 Social will host a private five-course dinner for eight created for the winning bidder by its chef, paired with wine from its cellar, during a time when the restaurant is not open to the public.

• A 14 karat rose gold diamond (1/6 carat weight) Infinity Necklace with a retail value of $1,110, donated by Mountz Jewelers.

• A New Year's Eve week in Cabo San Lucas and Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort.

• A tour for four people of one of the largest Entenmann’s doughnut-producing facilities in the world at the Bimbo Bakery location in Carlisle. The tour will include “make your own” 8-pack of doughnuts.

• Two season passes for Carlisle Events.

• Golf packages at multiple local courses, including Hershey Country Club, West Shore Country Club, Carlisle Country Club and Chambersburg Country Club.

• A flight in a 1946 L-16 Aeronca Champion airplane for about 45 minutes in the air from Carlisle Airport to see local sights.

“When we were preparing for this year’s event, we went to each of the program’s executive directors to see if the need for camp scholarships is still there,” said Jason Maddux, United Way community impact director. “They overwhelmingly said yes, more now than ever. Camps give children the chance to socialize, be physically active and enhance their education. While schools have returned to in-person instruction this school year, the need to continue social interaction certainly will continue into the summer.”

