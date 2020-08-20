United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County awarded federal funds to support food, shelter programs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County was awarded federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The funds were made available through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

The local United Way was chosen to receive $47,392 for Phase 37 and an additional $188,574 through Phase CARES of the national program to supplement programs.

A local volunteer board will determine how the funds will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies.

Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be a private, voluntary nonprofit or unit of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated ability to delivery emergency food and/or shelter programs; and have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization.

In the previous fiscal year, funds were awarded to the Salvation Army in Carlisle, Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Safe Harbour, Todd Baird Lindsey Foundation, New Life Community Church, New Hope Ministries and Project SHARE.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply for the funds by contacting Jessica Poe, community impact director at the United Way, at 717-243-4805 or at jessica@uwcarlisle.org. Completed applications and required documentation must be submitted by noon on Wednesday, Sept. 2.