United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County short of goal as annual campaign nears its end

The United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County sits short of its goal as its annual campaign reaches its final weeks.

“We’re currently $80,000 short of our 2020 goal — $80,559 of our 2020 goal, to be honest,” said Lu Flickinger, resource development director at the United Way.

Acknowledging that times are tough, Flickinger said the United Way lowered its goal to $1,323,390, but Flickinger said the agency hopes to match last year’s goal of $1.45 million because it knows the nonprofit organizations it supports are counting on their help.

There’s still time to donate.

“We’re still hoping to receive additional gifts throughout the entire month of January,” Flickinger said.

Typically, the United Way accepts donations through its campaign celebration, which is usually held in mid-January. This year, the celebration will take on virtual form with prize patrols visiting supporting businesses and those who win prizes for their contributions.