United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County short of goal as annual campaign nears its end

The United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County sits short of its goal as its annual campaign reaches its final weeks.
“We’re currently $80,000 short of our 2020 goal — $80,559 of our 2020 goal, to be honest,” said Lu Flickinger, resource development director at the United Way.
Acknowledging that times are tough, Flickinger said the United Way lowered its goal to $1,323,390, but Flickinger said the agency hopes to match last year’s goal of $1.45 million because it knows the nonprofit organizations it supports are counting on their help.
There’s still time to donate.
“We’re still hoping to receive additional gifts throughout the entire month of January,” Flickinger said.
Typically, the United Way accepts donations through its campaign celebration, which is usually held in mid-January. This year, the celebration will take on virtual form with prize patrols visiting supporting businesses and those who win prizes for their contributions.
As might be expected, the campaign has seen its challenges in 2020, one of which was adapting to the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic that made workplace campaigns difficult. Flickinger said people took time away from the workforce and then returned. There were fewer employees for workplace campaigns, and the campaign itself didn’t begin until October. Usually, the campaign starts in September.
Circumstances around the pandemic led to the United Way receiving more online donations during the campaign than ever, Flickinger said.
At the same time, as 2020 moves into 2021, it is more important than ever that the community has a strong support system and knows that the United Way is supporting individuals and families in their time of need, Flickinger said. Often, people are in urgent situations but don’t know where to turn to find the resources they need.
Flickinger said families may need services after they’ve lost work hours or they may need child care due to the schools being online.
“Our phone rings every single day. It’s someone seeking food support or housing support or rental assistance,” Flickinger said. “We’ve been working straight through the pandemic the entire way because we know that need is out there.”
The United Way funds 38 community-based programs that served 17,000 people in 2019. “Our core programs are the backbone of our community and they’re more needed now than ever,” she said.
