United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County raises more than $1.4 million for local nonprofits in annual campaign

United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County ran a bare-bones campaign against the backdrop of a global pandemic and still exceeded its goal.
The United Way announced Monday that it raised $1,427,530 to surpass its COVID-adjusted goal of $1,323,390 and to come within striking distance of the $1,450,000 goal it had anticipated setting prior to the pandemic.
The amount raised is only about $50,000 shy of what was raised in the 2019 campaign.
The dollar total announced includes contributions already turned in or reported, as well as conservative projected final figures that will be finalized over the next couple of weeks.
“The community supported us even in a crisis, and we were completely blown away by the generosity,” said Lucy Zander, executive director of the United Way. “We really started out like many United Ways thinking that we would not raise nearly as much money as we had in previous years and you see the result. It ended up being a pretty good campaign.”
Individual donations increased this year as employment-based donations dropped due to closures and to employees working from home. Zander said the United Way also lost its usual opportunities to make workplace presentations or to hand out brochures at events.
“It’s been an interesting year this year on the campaign. We didn’t really know what to expect at the beginning of the year with COVID and everything, but the community, fortunately, we were all able to really step up and meet our goal this year,” said campaign co-chair Patrick Bartoli of Morgan Stanley.
“I’m always humbled by the continued generosity in this community,” said campaign co-chair Adam Shaffer of Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematorium. “Thank you to all the organizations, businesses and workplaces here in Carlisle and the surrounding communities.”
Zander said 2020 reminded the community that it needs nonprofits, especially at the beginning of the pandemic before government resources became available.
She said they received dozens of calls from people who had donated to the campaign year after year, but now were out of work due to the pandemic and needed help themselves. The United Way was able to connect them to the resources they needed because of their connections to the various agencies it funds.
“This year has taught us that you never know,” she said.
Donations to the 2020 campaign will provide funding to 38 local programs operated by 23 nonprofit partner agencies. In addition to funding programs, the United Way provides heating assistance, pre-K and school-age educational scholarships, discounted medical prescription cards, and the Success By 6 initiative.
United Way also recognized several top-performing companies, including Allen Distribution, Tuckey Cos. and UPS Carlisle with the Campaign Award of Excellence for Mid-Sized, Small and Large Company, respectively. UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle, Carlisle Family YMCA, Tuckey Cos., M&T Bank, Dickinson College, Keen Transport, Mountz Jewelers, Allen Distribution and Frog, Switch & Manufacturing Co. were recognized as Division Chairman Winners
The grand prize Travel United $3,500 travel package sponsored by M&T Bank was won by Kevin and Connie Hess, local Carlisle residents.
Donations to the campaign are still being accepted by phone at 717-24304805 or online at https://uwcarlisle.org.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.