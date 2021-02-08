United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County raises more than $1.4 million for local nonprofits in annual campaign

United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County ran a bare-bones campaign against the backdrop of a global pandemic and still exceeded its goal.

The United Way announced Monday that it raised $1,427,530 to surpass its COVID-adjusted goal of $1,323,390 and to come within striking distance of the $1,450,000 goal it had anticipated setting prior to the pandemic.

The amount raised is only about $50,000 shy of what was raised in the 2019 campaign.

The dollar total announced includes contributions already turned in or reported, as well as conservative projected final figures that will be finalized over the next couple of weeks.

“The community supported us even in a crisis, and we were completely blown away by the generosity,” said Lucy Zander, executive director of the United Way. “We really started out like many United Ways thinking that we would not raise nearly as much money as we had in previous years and you see the result. It ended up being a pretty good campaign.”

Individual donations increased this year as employment-based donations dropped due to closures and to employees working from home. Zander said the United Way also lost its usual opportunities to make workplace presentations or to hand out brochures at events.