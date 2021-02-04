United Way of Capital Region to offer free virtual tax preparation for low-income individuals, families

The United Way of the Capital Region is offering a free virtual tax preparation service for those with low to moderate incomes in Cumberland, Perry and Dauphin counties.

The Touch-Free Taxes service is available through April 15 and can be done from a computer, tablet or smartphone, where taxpayers can connect to trained volunteers to get help in preparing their taxes for free through the IRS' Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

This year, people who earned wages less than $57,000 are eligible for assistance.

The service is part of the United Way's Money In Your Pocket campaign that aims to increase use of the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit.

For more information on Touch-Free Taxes, visit www.uwcr.org/miyp or call 717-724-4077.

In addition to Touch-Free Taxes, Money in Your Pocket and United Way Worldwide will also offer unassisted tax preparation through MyFreeTaxes.com.

