United Way makes funding available to nonprofits for food and shelter programs

The United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County is making federal funding available to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The organization received $64,637 in funding through the Department Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Jessica Poe, community impact director for the United Way, said funding is available to new organizations. Last year, two new recipients — Family Promise and Keystone Service Systems — received funding to assist with shelter and gift cards that were restricted to food purchases.
“Oftentimes, it’s a lot of the same organizations since it’s so focused on shelter and food,” she said, adding that nonprofits and churches most often apply for the funds.
Poe said the United Way typically receives between $23,000 and $26,000, but significant increases in the two most recent rounds, or phases, of funding came as a result of the CARES Act to assist with pandemic relief. In the last two phases, the United Way received $235,966.
A local volunteer board determines how the funds will be distributed. The terms of the grant require that local agencies must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization.
In the previous fiscal year, funds were awarded to the Salvation Army – Carlisle, Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Safe Harbour, Todd Baird Lindsey Foundation, Family Promise of Harrisburg Capital Region, Keystone Service Systems, United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County, New Life Community Church, New Hope Ministries, Project SHARE and Community CARES.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter funding may contact Poe at the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County, 717-243-4805 or jessica@uwcarlisle.org.
Completed applications and required documentation must be submitted by noon March 12.
