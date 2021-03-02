United Way makes funding available to nonprofits for food and shelter programs

The United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County is making federal funding available to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The organization received $64,637 in funding through the Department Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Jessica Poe, community impact director for the United Way, said funding is available to new organizations. Last year, two new recipients — Family Promise and Keystone Service Systems — received funding to assist with shelter and gift cards that were restricted to food purchases.

“Oftentimes, it’s a lot of the same organizations since it’s so focused on shelter and food,” she said, adding that nonprofits and churches most often apply for the funds.

Poe said the United Way typically receives between $23,000 and $26,000, but significant increases in the two most recent rounds, or phases, of funding came as a result of the CARES Act to assist with pandemic relief. In the last two phases, the United Way received $235,966.