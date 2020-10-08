United Way kicks off its 'Everyday Heroes' campaign at Cumberland Drive-In

In an emotional moment, Copes described how that work led to Dickinson College giving her the break she needed by hiring her into its public safety department — a move that allowed her to get her own apartment.

“At the time that they hired me, they had no idea I was in a shelter. They had no idea that I was homeless. They had no idea of anything I had been through,” she said.

When COVID hit, Dickinson College laid Copes off, but she recently returned to work as part of the grounds crew for the college.

Workers like Copes are especially vulnerable during the pandemic, according to the United Way video. One in three households in Pennsylvania are considered ALICE households, but that number is likely to increase due to lost hours, wages and tips.

The United Way, through 38 programs it funded at its partner agencies, served 17,000 people in 2019.

Relationships built over time put the United Way in a position to not only see a problem emerging in the early days of the pandemic, but also put them in a position to launch a response as many of those same agencies found themselves serving people who had lived their whole lives never asking for help.