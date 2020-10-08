United Way kicks off its 'Everyday Heroes' campaign at Cumberland Drive-In

A night at the drive-in kicked off the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County’s annual campaign Wednesday night.
The United Way opted for a socially-distant kickoff rather than hold its traditional breakfast event in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As cars rolled into the Cumberland Drive-In, drivers were greeted by volunteers offering water or donuts and “superheroes” who reminded them to tune their radios to the correct frequency to pick up the audio of the event.
Instead of live speakers talking about the role of the United Way in the community, videos projected to the big screen talked about programs like Success by 6 that prepares children for kindergarten, the role of the United Way in response to the coronavirus or the United Way’s support of ALICE, an acronym for “Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed, that describes families that are working but struggling to make ends meet.
Abba Copes heads one such family.
Copes said she moved to Carlisle from Baltimore as she left a domestic violence situation. She connected with Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties which helped her get on her feet.
“They had resources on top of resources on top of resources. You have to knock on every door, make the phone calls, show up and show up,” she said. “They give you everything, but you have to work.”
In an emotional moment, Copes described how that work led to Dickinson College giving her the break she needed by hiring her into its public safety department — a move that allowed her to get her own apartment.
“At the time that they hired me, they had no idea I was in a shelter. They had no idea that I was homeless. They had no idea of anything I had been through,” she said.
When COVID hit, Dickinson College laid Copes off, but she recently returned to work as part of the grounds crew for the college.
Workers like Copes are especially vulnerable during the pandemic, according to the United Way video. One in three households in Pennsylvania are considered ALICE households, but that number is likely to increase due to lost hours, wages and tips.
The United Way, through 38 programs it funded at its partner agencies, served 17,000 people in 2019.
Relationships built over time put the United Way in a position to not only see a problem emerging in the early days of the pandemic, but also put them in a position to launch a response as many of those same agencies found themselves serving people who had lived their whole lives never asking for help.
“We knew we needed to help in any way that we could,” said United Way Executive Director Lucy Zander.
That led to the creation of the Carlisle Area Emergency Relief fund that, as of Sept. 25, has provided $103,163 in grants to local organizations to help them deal with the effects of the pandemic.
Every year, the United Way provides one-third of the funding for the Summer Program for Youth. This year, the program received additional CAER funds to hire additional staff that allowed them to open a fourth site to be able to maintain social distancing guidelines.
“There’s no way we would have been able to operate SPY without the help of the emergency relief fund,” said executive director Jeanna Som.
Patrick Bartoli of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, and Adam Shaffer of Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, are serving as chairs for this year’s campaign, which has the theme, “Everyday Heroes, Empowering Our Community!”
A series of videos interspersed throughout the program featured the two dressed as everyday heroes, Awesome Adam and Patman, who offered simple examples of how far small donations can stretch. A dollar a week, for example, can provide a parent with diapers, formula and wipes while $3 each week can provide 40 hot meals to food-insecure people in the community. Giving $6 a week can provide three hours of child care and three hours of support groups for adult victims of domestic violence.
Unlike previous years, however, the kickoff event did not include an announcement about the goal for the campaign. Zander said the organization has set an internal goal, but chose not to announce it at the event.
