United Way kicks off campaign, aiming to surpass last year's total

The United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County kicked off its annual campaign Wednesday, aiming to surpass last year’s fundraising and come close to pre-pandemic dollar totals.

The organization, which provides grant funding for dozens of nonprofit initiatives in the county, is putting this fall’s campaign goal at $1,448,000 – greater than 2020’s total of $1,427,530 and slightly under 2019’s $1,470,433.

The fundraising landscape is still uncertain due to COVID-19, executive director Lucy Zander said. The United Way relies largely on workplace programs where employees and employers make donations with each paycheck.

COVID-19 restrictions and remote work limited United Way’s workplace presentations last year, with response from remote presentations using Zoom not as strong as in-person fundraising.

“There’s hope that some of those activities will return during this campaign, but we certainly don’t know as COVID cases are once again rising and companies are putting restrictions back in place,” Zander said.