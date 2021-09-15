United Way kicks off campaign, aiming to surpass last year's total

The United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County kicked off its annual campaign Wednesday, aiming to surpass last year’s fundraising and come close to pre-pandemic dollar totals.
The organization, which provides grant funding for dozens of nonprofit initiatives in the county, is putting this fall’s campaign goal at $1,448,000 – greater than 2020’s total of $1,427,530 and slightly under 2019’s $1,470,433.
The fundraising landscape is still uncertain due to COVID-19, executive director Lucy Zander said. The United Way relies largely on workplace programs where employees and employers make donations with each paycheck.
COVID-19 restrictions and remote work limited United Way’s workplace presentations last year, with response from remote presentations using Zoom not as strong as in-person fundraising.
“There’s hope that some of those activities will return during this campaign, but we certainly don’t know as COVID cases are once again rising and companies are putting restrictions back in place,” Zander said.
On the other hand, 2020 saw a surge in donations outside of workplace programs, Zander said; in many cases this was driven directly by federal stimulus programs, with some donors sending contributions to United Way for the exact value of their stimulus check, saying they didn’t need the cash and would rather it go toward the community.
“Non-workplace contributions really increased last year,” Zander said.
The landscape of this year’s campaign will also depend on the ongoing economic recovery.
“Some of the companies that have supported United Way for years experienced layoffs and shortages,” Zander said, and many were not able to begin organizing their campaigns as early this year as they have been in the past. “I think that’s going to be a challenge this year as well.”
Funds from the annual campaign are expected to fund approximately 35 programs throughout the county.
The United Way also runs other charitable efforts, such as school supply donations and home heating assistance. The organization has also raised funds for emergency grants during the pandemic, which provided almost $130,000 in assistance for local social services; for more information, visit uwcarlisle.org.
This year’s Day of Caring will be Friday, Oct. 15, and the United Way is looking for volunteers and projects to work on during the event.