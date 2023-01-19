United Way falls short of goal for 2022 capital campaign

The United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County on Thursday morning announced that it fell short of its 2022 capital campaign goal, though raised slightly more than last year's campaign.

With a goal of $1.489 million, the United Way said it managed to raise $1,478,713 in this year's campaign. That is only a few hundred dollars more than the results of last year's campaign, which raised $1,478,216.

The United Way had kicked off its campaign in September last year, and it announced the results at a special event Thursday morning at the Meeting House in South Middleton Township.

For more on this story, check back to Cumberlink.com and read Friday's edition of The Sentinel.