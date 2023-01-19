 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

United Way falls short of goal for 2022 capital campaign

  • Updated
  • 0
United Way Campaign Kickoff 17

United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County's fundraising goal was announced at the organization's campaign kickoff at the Meeting House church in Carlisle in September.

 Maddie Seiler

The United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County on Thursday morning announced that it fell short of its 2022 capital campaign goal, though raised slightly more than last year's campaign.

With a goal of $1.489 million, the United Way said it managed to raise $1,478,713 in this year's campaign. That is only a few hundred dollars more than the results of last year's campaign, which raised $1,478,216.

The United Way had kicked off its campaign in September last year, and it announced the results at a special event Thursday morning at the Meeting House in South Middleton Township.

For more on this story, check back to Cumberlink.com and read Friday's edition of The Sentinel.

United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County held their annual Day of Caring Friday which included 360 volunteers at 40 different work sites.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Jan. 16

Sentinel police log for Jan. 16

Today's police log includes an investigation into items stolen from vehicles in North Middleton Township, felony retail theft, and an investigation into a stolen trailer. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China COVID: Concerns for the elderly ahead of Lunar New Year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News