United Way campaign pushes toward fundraising goal as deadline nears

United Way campaign update

As of Wednesday, the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County has raised $1,351,436.77 in its annual fundraising campaign.

That puts the campaign at 93% to the goal of raising $1,448,000 to meet the growing needs of the community. All donations received by Jan. 15 will be counted in this year's campaign.

Fundraising campaign funds go toward supporting 35 local programs at 23 partner agencies, all addressing needs in the areas of health, education, financial stability, and basic needs. These programs provide meals and shelter for families, scholarships for preschoolers, medical care for underinsured or uninsured individuals, and mentors for children.

