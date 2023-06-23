The United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County is looking for qualifying agencies to apply for federal funds the nonprofit was recently awarded.

The local United Way chapter recently received $53,445 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Cumberland County. The funds were awarded through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

A local volunteer board will determine how the funds will be distributed among the programs run by local service agencies in the area. Agencies receiving funds must be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; demonstrate capability to delivery emergency food and/or shelter programs; and have a voluntary board if it is a private organization.

In most recent phases, the funds were awarded to Project SHARE, the Salvation Army, Community CARES, Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, New Hope Ministries, Safe Harbour and other organizations and foundations.

Agencies interested in applying may contact Jason Maddux, community impact director at the United Way, at 717-243-4805 or via email at jason@uwcarlisle.org.

Completed applications and required documentation must be submitted by noon July 11.