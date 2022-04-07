United Way accepting applications from agencies for emergency food and shelter funding

The United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County is accepting applications from area nonprofits who want a piece of federal funding for emergency food and shelter programs.

The United Way on Thursday announced it was awarded more than $200,000 in federal funds to supplement Cumberland County programs. The funds come through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP).

A local volunteer board will determine how the funds will be distributed among programs. Previous funds were awarded to Project SHARE, Salvation Army, Community CARES, Safe Harbour and New Hope Ministries, among others. The local United Way has awarded more than $700,000 in EFSP funds in the last 15 years.

Local agencies chosen to receive funds must meet a number of requirements, including being private voluntary nonprofits, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, demonstrate capability to delivery emergency food and/or shelter programs and have a voluntary board.

Those interested in applying for funds may contact Jason Maddux, community impact director at United Way, at 717-243-4805 or jason@uwcarlisle.org. Completed applications and required documentation must be provided by May 5.

