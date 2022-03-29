United for Ukraine fund announced

The United Way Worldwide has created a “United for Ukraine” fund to support refugees, providing immediate assistance in the form of transportation, shelter, food and medicine, and critical child care supplies such as infant formula.

"There is no doubt that this situation is fluid and changing by the hour. And though the needs are great and will likely only grow and change over time, we will be there to support those in crisis," said Angela F. Williams, president and CEO of United Way Worldwide. "United Way stands ready to mobilize the caring power of our global community to help ease the suffering of those whose lives have been upended, and whose future is uncertain."

Rae Lynn Cox, vice president of communications and donor engagement for United Way of the Capital Region, said online contributions can be made at www.unitedway.org/our-impact/work/no-nav/unitedforukraine.

Checks can be made out to United Way Worldwide and include a note and/or memo to state the check is for the United for Ukraine Fund. Checks should be sent to: United Way Worldwide, P.O. Box 418607, Boston, MA 02241-8607.

For more information, contact Cox at rcox@uwcr.org or by phone at 717-724-4058.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.