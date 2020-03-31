Unemployment tips for people in Pennsylvania

With record numbers of Pennsylvanians filing for unemployment — many for the first time in their lives — officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry have stressed a few key points in recent days.

For readers of The Sentinel who may be dealing with the unemployment insurance system for the first time, here are a few things to remember:

File online, if possible

The department has said its staffing levels were appropriate for the volume of claims it was getting prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but those levels were a fraction of the current number of claims. There have also been lags in getting caseworkers set up to work from home, creating delays in the phone system.

Filing online is the cleanest and most reliable way to claim unemployment, the officials have reiterated. Go to www.uc.pa.gov/unemployment-benefits/file and select “file an initial claim” to get started.

File when you’re out of work