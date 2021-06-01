Un-permitted gun range reportedly spooks hikers along Appalachian Trail in Monroe Township

What is not certain is whether the club has the right to improve the land for a shooting range under the township’s zoning laws, something that Rogalski said he is discussing with the township’s solicitor.

“Once we determine exactly what has been violated with respect to regulations, we would send them a letter and give them an actionable time to respond,” Rogalski said.

The issue is that the entire property of the Carlisle and Fish and Game Association is a nonconforming use, according to Rogalski. The property was in use as a shooting club before the township enacted the zoning laws that put the club’s land in an agricultural zone.

The nonconforming use is allowed to continue, but any “expansion or alteration” of it can only be done after a special exception is obtained through the township’s zoning hearing board, under township ordinance.

According to Rogalski, there is some indication in township records that the area where the range is located was already being used for shooting prior to the construction of the new facilities last year.

“Documentation from roughly 10 years ago suggests there were shooting stands in that general area, but they were clearly improved,” Rogalski said.