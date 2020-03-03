UGI warns of phone scam

UGI is warning residents about a phone scam after a number of customers reported Tuesday getting calls from someone claiming to be from the company.

Customers said they were told they owed money and that their service was in danger of imminently being shut-off, according to UGI.

Though the call may appear to come from UGI, customers were told to call a different number to make a payment within 30 minutes or risk termination of service, UGI said.

UGI said the phone calls are not being made by UGI or an agent of the company, and this is not the normal process that UGI would follow if a customer is not current on his or her account.

UGI asked all customers to not provide information to these callers, and to instead call UGI at 800-276-2722 if they have questions.

