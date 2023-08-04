Work on natural gas mains along North College Street could come to a close by the end of August.

The project includes the replacement of UGI's older natural gas main along North College Street from West North Street to just before A Street, UGI Manager of Media Relations Joseph Swope said.

Work began the week of June 19 and is anticipated to wrap up by the end of the month, he said.

Crews are replacing existing cast iron and bare steel mains with new mains composed of contemporary materials, such as high-density plastic or protected steel.

"The project is part of UGI’s commitment to replace all noncontemporary mains in our system," Swope said. "These projects are designed to continue to provide a safe and reliable natural gas system to businesses and residents now and into the future."

He said typical infrastructure replacement costs between $600,000 and $1 million per mile of replacement and utilizes funds that come from part of the base rate portion of customer bills.

A second phase of gas main replacement is tentatively scheduled to take place in Carlisle along West North Street from North College Street to North Hanover Street during UGI's 2024 fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2024.