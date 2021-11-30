 Skip to main content
UGI: Gas heating bills to rise by 9.6% on Dec. 1

UGI announced Tuesday that its purchased gas cost rates will increase starting Wednesday, with the average residential heating bill for customers rising by 9.6%.

The company said that this will increase bills from $89.69 per month to $98.31 per month.

“Energy prices in general have seen upward price pressure throughout 2021 and natural gas is no exception,” UGI Vice President Chris Brown said in a news release. “Despite this increase, natural gas remains an economical energy choice backed by local, reliable shale gas supplies. UGI continues to work closely with our suppliers to ensure our customers continue to receive strong value in choosing natural gas.”

According to UGI, by law, utilities are required to pass the cost of the natural gas they purchase directly through to customers without any markup. The company added that gas prices in Pennsylvania are lower than other parts of the country because of Marcellus Shale production.

UGI said it offers budget billing, as well as multiple free payment options to customers who enroll in its UGI online bill payment program, or the auto-deduction program. Customers with a limited or fixed income can call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM to determine if they are eligible for an energy assistance program. UGI can assist eligible customers in applying for federally-funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) grants.

