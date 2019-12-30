The U.S. Postal Service will hold job fairs in a number of locations across the Midstate in January.
Postal Service employees will be on hand at post office locations with information on completing applications and job descriptions of what is available.
Here is a look at the local job fairs:
- Harrisburg's job fair will be at 1425 Crooked Hill Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
- Mechanicsburg's job fair will be at 702 E. Simpson St., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
- Shippensburg's job fair will be at 46 W. King St., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13.
- Dillsburg's job fair will be at 28 N. Baltimore St., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
- Carlisle's job fair will be at 66 W. Louther St., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.
- Camp Hill's job fair will be at 1675 Camp Hill Bypass from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.
For more information, visit www.usps.com/careers.