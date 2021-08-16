 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
U.S Labor Department finds Giant owes workers more than $165,653 in back pay
0 Comments
editor's pick top story
Carlisle

U.S Labor Department finds Giant owes workers more than $165,653 in back pay

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier was joined by Rep. Patty Kim, Sen. Christine Tartaglione, and Elementary Coffee owner Andrea Grove to call for an increase to Pennsylvania's outdated minimum wage to $12 an hour with a pathway to $15 by 2027. This increase - the first since 2009 - will benefit working families and local economies and boost the incomes of more than 1.1 million Pennsylvania workers. "Over the past decade, prices for food, housing, education, childcare, and other critical needs have increased significantly while the minimum wage earned by Pennsylvanians has remained stagnant," said Acting Secretary Berrier. "While every state surrounding us has recognized this loss of purchasing power and increased their minimum wage, we have continued to fall further behind. Now many Pennsylvanians are facing job loss and have no savings because they were working jobs that paid too little to allow them to set aside money for emergencies. We cannot let this crisis continue - we need to raise our minimum wage now and allow hardworking Pennsylvanians the dignity of providing for themselves."

A U.S. Department of Labor investigation has determined that Carlisle-based Giant Company violated the Fair Labor Standards Act when it calculated overtime pay during the pandemic, resulting in more than 3,300 workers in four states being shortchanged in their paychecks.

In a news release Monday, the department's Wage and Hour Division said Giant increased the hourly pay rate for workers by $2 per hour from March 2020 through May 2020 and calculated overtime correctly.

In May 2020, Giant decreased the hourly wage by $2 and paid lump sum bonuses instead. The labor department said that at that point Giant did not include the bonuses in the workers' regular rates when calculating overtime pay, resulting in the company paying overtime at rates lower than those required by law.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Giant paid lump sum bonuses in June 2020, October 2020 and February 2021.

The investigation led to the division’s recovery of $165,653 in back wages for 3,314 workers at 192 stores in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland. The Giant Company operates food stores under the Giant, Foodsource and Martin’s brands.

"To be clear, there was no formal complaint by the U.S. Department of Labor against The GIANT Company at any time. As soon as we became aware of this unintentional miscalculation regarding the overtime payment for COVID-related bonuses to our team members, we immediately worked to voluntarily resolve the situation," Giant said in a statement emailed to The Sentinel.

"The pandemic affirmed what we’ve long known: our team members are our greatest resource," the statement reads. "We were among the first in our region to provide Appreciation Pay, as well as an Appreciation Bonus, for all team members in our stores and distribution centers, in recognition of the incredible service they provided to our customers during an unprecedented time."

“Grocery workers are among our lowest-paid essential workers, and deserve to take home every penny of the wages they earn,” said Wage and Hour Division Wilkes-Barre District Office Director Al Gristina in the news release. “Shifting pay from the hourly rate to a bonus does not mean the employer can exclude it when calculating overtime. The Wage and Hour Division offers extensive educational materials to employers so that they understand their responsibilities clearly, and we invite them to contact us directly with any questions they may have. Trained professionals are available to answer questions from employers and employees alike, confidentially, in more than 200 languages.”

The Giant Company logo

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Three volcanoes begin erupting in Alaska and two more are rumbling

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News