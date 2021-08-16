U.S Labor Department finds Giant owes workers more than $165,653 in back pay

A U.S. Department of Labor investigation has determined that Carlisle-based Giant Company violated the Fair Labor Standards Act when it calculated overtime pay during the pandemic, resulting in more than 3,300 workers in four states being shortchanged in their paychecks.
In a news release Monday, the department's Wage and Hour Division said Giant increased the hourly pay rate for workers by $2 per hour from March 2020 through May 2020 and calculated overtime correctly.
In May 2020, Giant decreased the hourly wage by $2 and paid lump sum bonuses instead. The labor department said that at that point Giant did not include the bonuses in the workers' regular rates when calculating overtime pay, resulting in the company paying overtime at rates lower than those required by law.
Giant paid lump sum bonuses in June 2020, October 2020 and February 2021.
The investigation led to the division’s recovery of $165,653 in back wages for 3,314 workers at 192 stores in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland. The Giant Company operates food stores under the Giant, Foodsource and Martin’s brands.
"To be clear, there was no formal complaint by the U.S. Department of Labor against The GIANT Company at any time. As soon as we became aware of this unintentional miscalculation regarding the overtime payment for COVID-related bonuses to our team members, we immediately worked to voluntarily resolve the situation," Giant said in a statement emailed to The Sentinel.
"The pandemic affirmed what we’ve long known: our team members are our greatest resource," the statement reads. "We were among the first in our region to provide Appreciation Pay, as well as an Appreciation Bonus, for all team members in our stores and distribution centers, in recognition of the incredible service they provided to our customers during an unprecedented time."
“Grocery workers are among our lowest-paid essential workers, and deserve to take home every penny of the wages they earn,” said Wage and Hour Division Wilkes-Barre District Office Director Al Gristina in the news release. “Shifting pay from the hourly rate to a bonus does not mean the employer can exclude it when calculating overtime. The Wage and Hour Division offers extensive educational materials to employers so that they understand their responsibilities clearly, and we invite them to contact us directly with any questions they may have. Trained professionals are available to answer questions from employers and employees alike, confidentially, in more than 200 languages.”
