U.S. Army to work on disinterring Native American remains this week from Carlisle Barracks

This week, the U.S. Army will conduct the fourth project to disinter the remains of Native Americans who attended the Carlisle Indian Industrial School and were buried at the Carlisle Barracks.

The effort will start Saturday at the cemetery, which is near the Claremont Road gate.

The Army said Tuesday it anticipates bringing closure to one Alaskan Native family and nine Native American families whose children died after being sent to the school, which opened in 1879 and closed in 1918.

“The Army’s commitment remains steadfast to these nine Native American families and one Alaskan Native family. Our objective is to reunite the families with their children in a manner of utmost dignity and respect,” said Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director of Army National Military Cemeteries.

The Office of Army Cemeteries will disinter the remains and transfer custody to families who are able to establish the closest family link between the decedent and the requestor. The transfer will enable families to return the children to cemeteries of their choice.

The Army will also reimburse families for their travel to participate in a ceremony, as well as fund the cost for transport and re-interment of the children.