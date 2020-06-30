You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two teenagers accused in Carlisle grad Yorlets' slaying in Nashville will be tried as adults
alert top story

Two teenagers accused in Carlisle grad Yorlets' slaying in Nashville will be tried as adults

{{featured_button_text}}

Two teenagers accused of fatally shooting Carlisle native Kyle Yorlets in Nashville in 2019 will be tried as adults after being indicted by a grand jury, multiple news outlets in Nashville reported Monday.

Yorlets, a 2013 Carlisle High School graduate and the son of Larry and Debra (Reese) Yorlets of Carlisle, was shot and killed during an alleged robbery Feb. 7, 2019 outside his home in Nashville, where he had moved to pursue a music career with his band Carverton.

The five juveniles who were arrested ranged in age from 12 to 16. Diamond Lewis is accused of robbing Yorlets, and Decorrius Wright is accused of pulling the trigger of the gun and killing him.

2 juveniles charged in Carlisle native Kyle Yorlets' shooting death in Nashville will be tried as adults
Family speaks out for two teens charged in Carlisle native Kyle Yorlets shooting death to be tried in adult court
More details released in shooting death of Carlisle grad Kyle Yorlets in Nashville, Tennessee

Wright, 16 at the time of the robbery, and Lewis, 15 at the time of the robbery, were each indicted on multiple charges and face first-degree murder charges. Together Lewis and Wright are facing 12 charges related to the shooting, including robbery and theft of vehicle charges.

Yorlets graduated from Belmont University in Nashville in May 2017.

Kyle Yorlets

Yorlets

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News