Two teenagers accused in Carlisle grad Yorlets' slaying in Nashville will be tried as adults

Two teenagers accused of fatally shooting Carlisle native Kyle Yorlets in Nashville in 2019 will be tried as adults after being indicted by a grand jury, multiple news outlets in Nashville reported Monday.

Yorlets, a 2013 Carlisle High School graduate and the son of Larry and Debra (Reese) Yorlets of Carlisle, was shot and killed during an alleged robbery Feb. 7, 2019 outside his home in Nashville, where he had moved to pursue a music career with his band Carverton.

The five juveniles who were arrested ranged in age from 12 to 16. Diamond Lewis is accused of robbing Yorlets, and Decorrius Wright is accused of pulling the trigger of the gun and killing him.

Wright, 16 at the time of the robbery, and Lewis, 15 at the time of the robbery, were each indicted on multiple charges and face first-degree murder charges. Together Lewis and Wright are facing 12 charges related to the shooting, including robbery and theft of vehicle charges.

Yorlets graduated from Belmont University in Nashville in May 2017.

